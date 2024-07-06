»The Ukulele Death Squad« in der Brotfabrik Frankfurt

The Ukulele Death Squad ist eine 8-köpfige High-Energy-Folk-Band aus Adelaide in Australien. Ihr Ukulele-Flamenco-Ska-Folk-Jazz-Pop-Rock zitiert Tarantino-Sounds und kombiniert satte Gesangsharmonien mit stampfenden Rhythmen und einem überaus sinnlichen Saxophon. Gerade live ein echtes Erlebnis: Ukulele Hardcore! »It’s like Tarantino met a travelling mariachi band and injected them with the punk ethos of The Saints and added flashes of folk and flamenco. World music has never sounded this funky«, urteilt das »Scenestr Magazine«.

Di., 9.7., 20 Uhr, Brotfabrik, Bachmannstr. 2-4, 60488 Frankfurt am Main, 069/24790800